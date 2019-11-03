Korean Air makes emergency landing after passenger suffers heart attack
SEOUL, Nov. 3 (Yonhap) -- A Korean Air aircraft that departed from Cairo en route to Incheon made an emergency landing in Uzbekistan after a passenger suffered a heart attack, the company said Sunday.
The airplane, which departed from Cairo at 9:10 p.m. Saturday (local time), made the landing after the patient, aged in his 60s, showed signs of a heart attack three hours after departure, according to Korean Air.
He received first aid from a doctor on board.
The patient was transported to a nearby hospital shortly after the planed landed in Tashkent. He is currently in stable condition, sources said.
The Korean Air plane departed for Incheon two hours after landing in Tashkent. The arrival time for the flight in Incheon was delayed by around three hours and 40 minutes.
"The patient is in non-life threatening condition after receiving medical attention," an official from Korean Air said.
