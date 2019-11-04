Go to Contents Go to Navigation

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:00 November 04, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 4.

Korean-language dailies
-- Acquisition tax for old diesel cars to double (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon faces task of winning hearts of centrists that lie between Gwanghwamun and Seocho-dong (Kookmin Daily)
-- U.S. puts pressure on S. Korea not to terminate GSOMIA (Donga llbo)
-- Fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo, 2 bodies retrieved (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo (Segye Times)
-- U.S. steps up calls for S. Korea to return to GSOMIA (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 1 in 4 ruling party lawmakers may not run or get party tickets for general elections (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Berlin to experiment with scheme to freeze rent for five years (Hankyoreh)
-- Liberty Korea Party falls in self-imposed quagmire let alone reform (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea calls on U.S. to mediate in conflict with Japan (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Another venture startup frustrated in face of government regulations (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gov't to ban old diesel cars in Seoul for four months (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea has one of sharpest falls in potential growth rate: OECD (Korea Herald)
-- Support for 'peace process' sought at ASEAN+3 event (Korea Times)
