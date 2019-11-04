(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 4)

We can hardly expect those unfavorable global trade conditions to take a turn for the better anytime soon. That is why pessimism prevails over Korea's exports and its economic growth. Nevertheless, government officials argue there will be a rebound in exports in January, saying there are signs of improvement in the world economy. They believe the U.S.-China trade friction will be eased, if not resolved completely, if the G2 countries sign a truce soon as agreed upon.