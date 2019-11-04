(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 4)

North Korea has tested a new type of its short-range missiles, modeled after a Russian Iskander, 12 times since May. Nevertheless, National Security Director Chung Eui-yong brushed if off. Appearing in the National Assembly on Friday, he said the missiles can hardly be regarded as a "serious threat to our national security." He went on to say that our military is also test-firing missiles and that our missiles are superior to the North's.