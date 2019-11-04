Today in Korean history
Nov. 5
1958 -- President Rhee Syng-man visits Vietnam.
1978 -- South Korea and Tuvalu establish diplomatic relations.
1980 -- South Korea and Vanuatu establish diplomatic relations.
1986 -- Opposition leader Kim Dae-jung vows to give up his presidential candidacy if a direct presidential election is held.
2002 -- Rep. Chung Mong-joon, head of the National Integration 21 Party and also chairman of the Korea Football Association, is officially nominated as a presidential candidate at his party's national convention.
2005 -- The 12th round of reunions is held for families separated by the 1950-1953 Korean War.
2013 -- In an unprecedented move, the government files a petition calling for the disbandment of a left-leaning minor opposition party with the Constitutional Court. The petition to disband the Unified Progressive Party came two months after some of its members, including Rep. Lee Seok-ki, were arrested on charges of plotting to overthrow the government in the event of an inter-Korean war.
2014 -- A Seoul court convicts Yoo Dae-kyun, the eldest son of the late shipping tycoon Yoo Byung-eun, of misappropriating 7.4 billion won (US$6.5 million) from the ferry Sewol operator Cheonghaejin Marine Co. and six affiliates between May 2002 and December 2013.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. to skip combined Vigilant Ace exercise: sources
-
3
N. Korea boasts of Mt. Kumgang's beauty after Kim's message on removal of S. Korean facilities
-
4
(3rd LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA