Monday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:10 November 04, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 19/08 Sunny 0
Incheon 18/10 Sunny 0
Suwon 19/08 Sunny 0
Cheongju 19/10 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 20/10 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 17/06 Sunny 0
Gangneung 18/10 Cloudy 0
Jeonju 19/10 Sunny 0
Gwangju 19/09 Cloudy 20
Jeju 20/14 Rain 60
Daegu 19/10 Cloudy 10
Busan 19/13 Cloudy 10
(END)
Keywords
Issue Keywords
Most Liked
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
Most Saved
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
1
S. Korea, U.S. to skip combined Vigilant Ace exercise: sources
-
2
CNBLUE's Jung Yong-hwa discharged from military
-
3
Submarine rescue ship mobilized to find victims of crashed chopper near Dokdo
-
4
(3rd LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
N. Korea boasts of Mt. Kumgang's beauty after Kim's message on removal of S. Korean facilities