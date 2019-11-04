Monday's weather forecast

Go to Contents Go to Navigation

November 04, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 19/08 Sunny 0

Incheon 18/10 Sunny 0

Suwon 19/08 Sunny 0

Cheongju 19/10 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 20/10 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/06 Sunny 0

Gangneung 18/10 Cloudy 0

Jeonju 19/10 Sunny 0

Gwangju 19/09 Cloudy 20

Jeju 20/14 Rain 60

Daegu 19/10 Cloudy 10

Busan 19/13 Cloudy 10

(END)

