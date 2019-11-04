(LEAD) Samsung's AI forum kicks off in Seoul
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co.'s forum on artificial intelligence (AI) kicked off in Seoul on Monday with world-renowned scholars and industry experts to discuss the current and future development of the new technology.
About 1,700 professors, students and industry officials gathered for the third annual forum held by the South Korean tech giant, which has vowed to foster AI technology as its new growth driver, Samsung said.
Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology is hosting the first-day sessions at the company's office in southern Seoul, and Samsung Research is organizing the second-day sessions at its R&D Campus in Seoul, the firm said.
"AI technology has already been affecting various areas of our society," Kim Ki-nam, head of Samsung's device solutions division, said in an opening speech held at the company's Seoul office. "Let's make this forum suggest future directions and strategies on AI technologies to benefit the world."
Participants shared their latest research results on various AI technologies, including deep learning, on-device AI and other algorithms, the firm said.
On-device AI realizes AI functions by processing AI algorithms on the device itself, without necessarily connecting to the cloud, to improve privacy and security.
With more than half a billion devices sold every year, the world's largest memory chip and smartphone maker has applied AI in various gadgets, including smartphones, household appliances and wearables, to improve their connectivity and functions.
