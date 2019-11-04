Online shopping up 22.3 pct in September
SEJONG, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The total value of goods purchased via online shopping in South Korea rose 22.3 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed Monday, in the latest sign that a growing number of people are using computers and mobile devices to buy things, ranging from clothes to electronic goods.
The total value of online transactions reached 11.18 trillion won (US$9.6 billion) in September, the highest level for any September since Statistics Korea started collecting data on online shopping in 2001.
In September, sales of electronic goods and computers jumped 31.8 percent on-year to 1.55 trillion won, demand for clothes increased 13.5 percent to 1.18 trillion won and online sales of food and beverages rose 22.3 percent to 1.21 trillion won.
Purchases made through smartphones, tablets and other mobile gadgets soared 29.2 percent on-year to 7.2 trillion won, accounting for 64.6 percent of all online sales in September.
South Korea is one of the most wired countries in the world, with one of the highest smartphone penetration rates.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. to skip combined Vigilant Ace exercise: sources
-
3
CNBLUE's Jung Yong-hwa discharged from military
-
4
N. Korea boasts of Mt. Kumgang's beauty after Kim's message on removal of S. Korean facilities
-
5
(3rd LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo