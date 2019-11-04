S. Korea's financial markets to open 1 hour later Nov. 14
11:17 November 04, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's financial markets will start trading an hour later than usual on Nov. 14 due to the nationwide college entrance exam, the bourse operator said Monday.
Trading on the main KOSPI and secondary KOSDAQ stock markets, as well as the bond market, will begin at 10 a.m. and close at 4:30 p.m., the Korea Exchange (KRX) said in a statement.
More than 590,000 high school seniors and graduates will take the one-day standardized College Scholastic Ability Test, according to the education ministry.
