Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Monday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon, Abe hold 11-minute separate 'conversation' in Bangkok
BANGKOK -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had a brief one-on-one "conversation" in Bangkok on Monday, Cheong Wa Dae announced.
They sat down together for 11 minutes on the sidelines of the ASEAN Plus Three summit at IMPACT Forum in the Thai capital.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon stresses free trade in ASEAN summit joined by Abe
BANGKOK -- Attending a group summit with the 10 ASEAN member states, Japan and China here Monday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in called for stronger regional cooperation and efforts to safeguard free trade.
He recalled the birth of the ASEAN-plus-three (APT) gathering in December 1997, when Asia was hit by a financial crisis.
-----------------
(LEAD) Speaker Moon voices need to promote free, fair trade at G-20 meeting
SEOUL/TOKYO -- National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang stressed the need Monday to promote free and fair trade in a closely connected world in a thinly veiled criticism of Japan's export curbs against Seoul.
Moon was delivering a keynote speech at a parliamentary speakers' meeting of the Group of 20 advanced nations held in Tokyo.
-----------------
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
SEOUL -- The United States appears to be heaping pressure on South Korea to retract its decision to end a military intelligence-sharing pact with Tokyo amid North Korea's continued saber-rattling and specter of tighter security cooperation between China and Russia.
U.S. diplomats have openly voiced concerns over the looming termination of the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), seen as a symbolic platform for Washington to expand its trilateral defense collaboration with the Asian allies.
-----------------
S. Korea reaffirms favorable business environment for foreign firms
SEOUL -- South Korea said Monday it will continue making efforts to provide a favorable business environment for foreign companies to woo more offshore investment to Asia's No. 4 economy.
"South Korea is an attractive destination for investors, boasting the world's first commercialization of the fifth-generation network, along with the vast overseas free trade network," said Vice Industry Minister Cheong Seung-il during a ceremony to commemorate the annual Foreign Company Day.
-----------------
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
DONGHAE -- After recovering the bodies of two people from the rescue chopper that crashed into the East Sea last week, officials on Monday resumed search operations to find five others still missing.
The rescue helicopter, carrying seven people, including an injured person, crashed into the East Sea Thursday night shortly after taking off from the easternmost islets of Dokdo. The rescue chopper had apparently been on a mission to save the patient from a fishing boat.
-----------------
BTS' 'Boy With Luv' hits 600 mln YouTube views
SEOUL -- The music video of K-pop super band BTS' "Boy With Luv" has surpassed 600 million YouTube views.
The video of the band's main song on the "Map of the Soul: Persona" album released in April, achieved the feat Sunday evening, about seven months after it went on sale, according to the band's agency Big Hit Entertainment.
(END)
