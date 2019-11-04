China's economic slowdown to weigh on S. Korean economy: report
SEJONG, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- China's economic slowdown is likely to have a considerable impact on export-reliant South Korea, a research fellow of a state-run institute said Monday.
China's economy grew 6 percent in the third quarter, compared with 6.4 percent and 6.2 percent in the first and second quarter, respectively. The slowdown has raised concerns that the world's second-largest economy could not maintain a 6 percent range of economic growth in the future.
"China's economic slowdown is expected to have a considerable impact on South Korea's economy," Kim Seong-tae, a fellow of the Korea Development Institute, said in a report.
China has become South Korea's largest trading partner. Last year, South Korea's exports to China stood at $162.1 billion, accounting for 26.8 percent of South Korea's total exports.
In contrast, South Korea's shipments to the United States came to $72.7 billion, taking up 12 percent of South Korea's exports.
The U.S. and China have been engaging in a drawn-out trade war, increasing uncertainties for the South Korean economy.
Kim also said the U.S. and Chinese tariffs against each other, if fully realized, could also drag down South Korea's economic growth by 0.3 percentage point.
The United States has announced a move to impose new tariffs on US$300 billion worth of Chinese imports, in addition to the 25 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods.
In September, the U.S. slapped 15 percent tariffs on around $112 billion of Chinese imports as the first step in such measures. China also vowed to slap tariffs of between 5 to 10 percent on $75 billion worth of goods by mid-December.
Kim said the U.S. and China made efforts to resolve their trade dispute, though there is a possibility that the trade row between the two sides could flare up again, depending on the outcome of their trade negotiations.
entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. to skip combined Vigilant Ace exercise: sources
-
3
CNBLUE's Jung Yong-hwa discharged from military
-
4
N. Korea boasts of Mt. Kumgang's beauty after Kim's message on removal of S. Korean facilities
-
5
(3rd LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo