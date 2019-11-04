Humanitarian groups face very high constraints in access to N. Korea: NGO
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea is one of 14 countries with "very high constraints" in humanitarian access, an international nongovernmental organization (NGO) has said.
The Geneva-based Assessment Capacities Project (ACAPS) made the assessment in a report released Thursday, saying international humanitarian groups must obtain clearance for travel outside Pyongyang in advance and its staff must always be accompanied by North Korean nationals.
Humanitarian groups are also required to discuss the location of new projects with the government and plan their itineraries in advance to get authorization, the report said.
ACAPS ranked 60 countries into six categories depending on the overall access score. North Korea scored four points, faring better than only three countries -- Eritrea, Syria and Yemen.
At least 10.9 million people in North Korea are in need of humanitarian assistance this year, according to statistics by ACAPS.
