PM calls for 'active' int'l cooperation to tackle fine dust air pollution
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon voiced the need for "active" international cooperation in tackling fine dust Monday, saying air pollution transcends national boundaries.
Speaking at a forum on air pollution and climate change, Lee also expressed hope that South Korea, China and Japan could vibrantly work together for policy and technology cooperation in terms of particulate matter.
"Given atmospheric flows transcends national boundaries, it is natural to seek transnational responses. It is time for the international community to actively cooperate (to cope with the air pollution)," Lee said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the forum.
In March, South Korea designated fine dust as a social disaster as the intensity and frequency of the air pollution has increased in recent years.
The urgency for international cooperation is important as a large portion of the fine dust is believed to blow in from China. Exhaust gas emitted by diesel-fueled cars is also blamed for increasing fine dust.
Lee said Seoul, Beijing and Tokyo will unveil the outcome of their joint research on the movement of fine dust this month.
"I hope the move will help the three nations expand and strengthen cooperation," he added.
The National Council on Climate and Air Quality, chaired by former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, earlier proposed measures to cut South Korea's fine dust by up to 20 percent later this year.
Meanwhile, Chinese Environment Minister Li Ganjie introduced China's efforts to improve air quality.
"China plans to place top priority in tackling air pollution and climate change and expand cooperation and exchanges with other nations," Li said.
Ban, chief of the climate council, called for responsible actions to let the future generation breathe clean air.
"We are victims of air pollution and climate change, but we should not forget that we are also perpetrators," he said at an opening speech.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. to skip combined Vigilant Ace exercise: sources
-
3
N. Korea boasts of Mt. Kumgang's beauty after Kim's message on removal of S. Korean facilities
-
4
(3rd LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA