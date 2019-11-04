Hyundai Heavy to receive 1.4 tln won in proceeds from stake sale in refining unit
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings Co., the holding company of South Korea's top shipbuilding conglomerate Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Monday it will receive 1.4 trillion won (US$1.2 billion) in proceeds next month from the sale of a stake in its refining unit.
In April, Hyundai Heavy signed a deal with Saudi Aramco to sell a 17 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank Co. to the world's largest crude exporter to improve its financial structure.
The deal also includes the Saudi oil firm holding an option to acquire an additional 2.9 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank, the country's smallest refiner.
Saudi Aramco recently told Hyundai Heavy that it has earned regulatory approval for the deal from antitrust regulators in various countries, including China, Germany and Brazil.
Once the deal is officially completed, Saudi Aramco will become the second-largest shareholder of Hyundai Oilbank with a 17 percent stake. Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings retains a 74.1 percent stake in Hyundai Oilbank.
Hyundai Oilbank posted sales of 5.3 trillion won in the third quarter, up 2.5 percent from a year earlier, but its operating profit plunged 34.3 percent on-year to 157.8 billion won in the three-month period.
Saudi Aramco is currently the largest shareholder in S-Oil Corp., South Korea's third-largest refiner, with a 63 percent stake.
kdon@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. to skip combined Vigilant Ace exercise: sources
-
3
N. Korea boasts of Mt. Kumgang's beauty after Kim's message on removal of S. Korean facilities
-
4
(3rd LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA