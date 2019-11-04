N.K. official heads to Moscow for nuclear nonproliferation conference
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean diplomat departed for Moscow on Monday to attend a nuclear nonproliferation conference amid speculation that he could possibly meet with U.S. officials also attending the forum.
Jo Chol-su, director-general of the North American department at the North's foreign ministry, left Pyongyang to participate in the 2019 Moscow Nonproliferation Conference (MNC) set for Nov. 7-9, the Russian Embassy in North Korea said in a Facebook post.
Russian Ambassador to North Korea Alexander Matsegora saw off Jo's delegation at the airport, and Jo is "planning to have a series of meetings at the Russian foreign ministry," the post read.
The U.S. deputy chief envoy for North Korea, Mark Lambert, is also expected to take part in the three-day session, raising expectations for a possible meeting between the two sides on the margins of the conference.
Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's chief nuclear negotiator, is also scheduled to be on hand.
The meeting, if realized, will come at a time when nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang remain in a stalemate after their last working-level talks in Sweden ended without a breakthrough.
Inter-Korean talks have also been strained as the North has virtually severed all contact with the South after accusing Seoul of not complying with the inter-Korean agreement and keeping its hostile policy against the communist regime.
The MNC, hosted by Russia's Center for Energy and Security Studies every two to three years, has served as a chance for the United States and North Korea to sound out each other's positions at times of high tension.
This year, some 300 participants from over 40 countries and those from key international organizations such as the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) are expected to take part in the conference.
In 2017, Choe Son-hui, then a director-general for North American affairs and currently the North's first vice foreign minister, attended the conference. At the time, South Korea also sent a director-general-level official, but inter-Korean talks did not materialize.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. to skip combined Vigilant Ace exercise: sources
-
3
N. Korea boasts of Mt. Kumgang's beauty after Kim's message on removal of S. Korean facilities
-
4
(3rd LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA