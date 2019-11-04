KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Monday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
SGBC 38,850 UP 900
Hyosung 80,700 0
LOTTE 36,850 UP 600
AK Holdings 32,550 UP 1,200
Binggrae 56,100 UP 1,100
GCH Corp 21,000 UP 100
LotteChilsung 138,000 UP 2,000
HyundaiMtr 124,000 0
AmoreG 87,600 UP 2,000
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,500 UP 400
POSCO 217,000 UP 3,500
DB INSURANCE 52,000 UP 2,100
CJ LOGISTICS 163,500 UP 6,000
DOOSAN 76,300 UP 400
SsangyongMtr 2,325 UP 25
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,500 DN 5,000
SPC SAMLIP 93,000 UP 2,300
SAMSUNG SDS 204,500 0
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,650 UP 200
KUMHOTIRE 4,290 UP 125
TaekwangInd 1,106,000 UP 16,000
SsangyongCement 5,780 DN 60
KAL 25,900 UP 900
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,480 UP 120
LG Corp. 70,900 UP 800
BoryungPharm 14,500 UP 950
L&L 11,800 UP 100
NamyangDairy 473,500 UP 6,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,800 UP 1,300
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,250 UP 400
Shinsegae 240,000 UP 4,500
Nongshim 251,000 UP 7,000
KISWire 22,150 UP 250
NEXENTIRE 9,820 UP 370
CHONGKUNDANG 95,900 UP 1,700
HankookShellOil 339,000 UP 11,000
BukwangPharm 15,150 UP 600
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,600 UP 550
KCC 239,000 UP 13,000
LotteFood 444,000 UP 14,500
