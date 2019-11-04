Go to Contents Go to Navigation

KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2

All Headlines 15:40 November 04, 2019

Donga Socio Holdings 92,700 UP 500
SK hynix 84,700 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 645,000 UP 35,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,400 UP 1,450
SamsungF&MIns 224,500 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,950 DN 350
Kogas 39,850 UP 550
Hanwha 24,550 UP 650
DB HiTek 17,250 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,090 UP 190
CJ 89,200 UP 4,200
JWPHARMA 29,800 UP 700
LGInt 15,750 UP 300
DaelimInd 93,100 UP 1,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13450 UP200
KiaMtr 42,500 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,300 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 42,800 UP 150
HITEJINRO 29,550 UP 200
Yuhan 220,000 UP 500
SLCORP 20,450 DN 150
NHIS 12,850 UP 750
SamsungElec 52,300 UP 1,100
LS 48,250 UP 1,250
GC Corp 125,500 0
GS E&C 31,650 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 233,000 UP 2,000
GS Retail 38,650 UP 350
Ottogi 576,000 UP 8,000
SK Discovery 23,500 UP 1,050
IlyangPharm 22,300 UP 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,150 UP 600
KPIC 119,500 DN 1,500
DaeduckElec 10,550 DN 50
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,420 UP 310
SKC 47,100 UP 2,350
ORION Holdings 18,500 UP 2,300
SBC 16,800 UP 550
Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 UP 1,050
TONGYANG 1,455 UP 15
(MORE)

