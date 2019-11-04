KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
Donga Socio Holdings 92,700 UP 500
SK hynix 84,700 UP 1,600
Youngpoong 645,000 UP 35,000
HyundaiEng&Const 44,400 UP 1,450
SamsungF&MIns 224,500 UP 5,500
HANALL BIOPHARMA 32,950 DN 350
Kogas 39,850 UP 550
Hanwha 24,550 UP 650
DB HiTek 17,250 UP 100
DongkukStlMill 6,090 UP 190
CJ 89,200 UP 4,200
JWPHARMA 29,800 UP 700
LGInt 15,750 UP 300
DaelimInd 93,100 UP 1,600
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13450 UP200
KiaMtr 42,500 0
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,300 UP 1,100
ShinhanGroup 42,800 UP 150
HITEJINRO 29,550 UP 200
Yuhan 220,000 UP 500
SLCORP 20,450 DN 150
NHIS 12,850 UP 750
SamsungElec 52,300 UP 1,100
LS 48,250 UP 1,250
GC Corp 125,500 0
GS E&C 31,650 UP 950
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 233,000 UP 2,000
GS Retail 38,650 UP 350
Ottogi 576,000 UP 8,000
SK Discovery 23,500 UP 1,050
IlyangPharm 22,300 UP 550
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,150 UP 600
KPIC 119,500 DN 1,500
DaeduckElec 10,550 DN 50
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,420 UP 310
SKC 47,100 UP 2,350
ORION Holdings 18,500 UP 2,300
SBC 16,800 UP 550
Hyundai M&F INS 26,300 UP 1,050
TONGYANG 1,455 UP 15
(MORE)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(3rd LD) S. Korea offers to hold working-level talks with N.K. about Mount Kumgang project
-
2
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
S. Korea, U.S. to skip combined Vigilant Ace exercise: sources
-
3
N. Korea boasts of Mt. Kumgang's beauty after Kim's message on removal of S. Korean facilities
-
4
(3rd LD) 2 bodies retrieved, fuselage salvaged in chopper crash near Dokdo
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA