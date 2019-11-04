KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
Daesang 21,800 UP 250
SKNetworks 5,990 UP 10
MERITZ SECU 4,610 UP 75
HtlShilla 80,400 UP 1,300
Hanmi Science 44,750 UP 800
SamsungElecMech 114,000 0
Hanssem 64,300 UP 200
KSOE 121,500 UP 3,500
Hanwha Chem 16,600 UP 100
OCI 64,200 UP 2,000
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 49,450 UP 700
KorZinc 438,000 UP 6,000
SamsungHvyInd 7,280 UP 70
SYC 49,450 UP 350
HyundaiMipoDock 42,550 UP 500
IS DONGSEO 33,200 UP 1,400
S-Oil 101,000 DN 500
LG Innotek 122,500 UP 1,000
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 220,000 DN 12,500
HYUNDAI WIA 51,300 0
KumhoPetrochem 73,800 UP 2,900
Mobis 242,500 DN 500
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,700 UP 900
HDC HOLDINGS 12,050 UP 400
S-1 96,600 UP 1,300
Hanchem 93,900 UP 600
DWS 33,450 DN 500
UNID 47,600 0
KEPCO 25,300 DN 50
SamsungSecu 34,850 UP 1,150
SKTelecom 236,000 0
S&T MOTIV 44,800 DN 900
HyundaiElev 75,000 UP 1,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,550 UP 800
Hanon Systems 11,800 UP 250
SK 268,000 UP 5,000
DAEKYO 6,400 UP 240
GKL 22,000 UP 550
Handsome 29,550 UP 450
WJ COWAY 92,400 UP 1,700
