LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 UP 7,500

IBK 12,100 UP 200

KorElecTerm 46,650 UP 650

NamhaeChem 8,500 UP 200

DONGSUH 18,000 UP 400

BGF 5,660 UP 60

SamsungEng 18,750 UP 850

SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 UP 3,000

PanOcean 4,480 UP 65

SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 UP 700

CheilWorldwide 24,650 UP 250

KT 26,650 UP 50

SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL207500 UP6500

LG Uplus 13,200 0

SAMSUNG LIFE 72,100 UP 1,400

KT&G 102,000 UP 1,000

DHICO 5,870 UP 100

LG Display 13,800 UP 500

Kangwonland 31,250 DN 700

NAVER 164,500 DN 2,500

Kakao 146,500 UP 1,000

NCsoft 539,000 UP 1,000

DSME 29,100 UP 1,050

DSINFRA 5,540 UP 50

DWEC 4,555 UP 215

Donga ST 103,500 UP 1,500

POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,700 UP 300

CJ CheilJedang 239,000 UP 8,500

DongwonF&B 216,500 DN 7,500

KEPCO KPS 33,750 UP 1,000

LGH&H 1,260,000 UP 2,000

LGCHEM 315,000 UP 6,000

KEPCO E&C 20,900 UP 800

HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,100 UP 1,500

HALLA HOLDINGS 42,950 UP 1,200

HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 UP 150

LGELECTRONICS 67,100 DN 100

Celltrion 198,500 DN 500

Huchems 22,500 UP 550

HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,700 UP 2,200

(MORE)