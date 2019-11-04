KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
LOTTE SHOPPING 130,000 UP 7,500
IBK 12,100 UP 200
KorElecTerm 46,650 UP 650
NamhaeChem 8,500 UP 200
DONGSUH 18,000 UP 400
BGF 5,660 UP 60
SamsungEng 18,750 UP 850
SAMSUNG C&T 104,000 UP 3,000
PanOcean 4,480 UP 65
SAMSUNG CARD 34,100 UP 700
CheilWorldwide 24,650 UP 250
KT 26,650 UP 50
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL207500 UP6500
LG Uplus 13,200 0
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,100 UP 1,400
KT&G 102,000 UP 1,000
DHICO 5,870 UP 100
LG Display 13,800 UP 500
Kangwonland 31,250 DN 700
NAVER 164,500 DN 2,500
Kakao 146,500 UP 1,000
NCsoft 539,000 UP 1,000
DSME 29,100 UP 1,050
DSINFRA 5,540 UP 50
DWEC 4,555 UP 215
Donga ST 103,500 UP 1,500
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,700 UP 300
CJ CheilJedang 239,000 UP 8,500
DongwonF&B 216,500 DN 7,500
KEPCO KPS 33,750 UP 1,000
LGH&H 1,260,000 UP 2,000
LGCHEM 315,000 UP 6,000
KEPCO E&C 20,900 UP 800
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 86,100 UP 1,500
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,950 UP 1,200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,100 UP 150
LGELECTRONICS 67,100 DN 100
Celltrion 198,500 DN 500
Huchems 22,500 UP 550
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,700 UP 2,200
