KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,000 UP 3,600
LOTTE Himart 30,700 UP 650
GS 50,000 UP 350
CJ CGV 35,600 UP 1,450
HYUNDAILIVART 14,750 UP 700
LIG Nex1 33,450 DN 300
FILA KOREA 61,300 UP 400
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 154,000 DN 500
HANAFINANCIALGR 34,700 UP 500
HANWHA LIFE 2,305 UP 65
AMOREPACIFIC 196,000 0
LF 20,000 UP 400
FOOSUNG 8,380 DN 10
JW HOLDINGS 6,460 UP 190
SK Innovation 160,500 0
POONGSAN 21,200 UP 750
KBFinancialGroup 43,200 UP 900
Hansae 19,000 UP 650
LG HAUSYS 59,400 UP 800
Youngone Corp 37,250 UP 1,700
KOLON IND 47,800 UP 400
HanmiPharm 335,500 UP 1,500
BNK Financial Group 6,960 UP 140
emart 120,500 UP 7,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY329 50 UP1300
KOLMAR KOREA 47,550 UP 700
CUCKOO 105,000 UP 500
COSMAX 79,800 UP 1,900
MANDO 36,350 UP 300
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 401,000 UP 5,000
INNOCEAN 68,000 UP 2,800
Doosan Bobcat 31,800 UP 100
Netmarble 91,800 UP 2,900
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S344000 UP5500
ORION 112,000 DN 1,000
BGF Retail 187,000 UP 7,500
SKCHEM 50,900 UP 3,300
HDC-OP 31,850 UP 750
HYOSUNG HEAVY 28,000 UP 150
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 UP 300
