BTS' Jungkook under police probe for causing car accident
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Jungkook, a member of K-pop boy band BTS, is under a police investigation for causing a car accident in Seoul, police said Monday.
According to police, the car driven by the 22-year-old singer crashed into a taxi on a road in central Seoul last month. Both Jungkook and the taxi driver suffered minor injuries, they added.
The police said they will summon him in the near future for questioning. They declined to give further details but said he was not driving under the influence of alcohol.
Big Hit Entertainment, the agency of BTS, admitted that Jungkook caused the car accident due to his mistake and offered an apology to the victim and fans.
"Right after the accident, Jungkook admitted that he had violated a traffic law," the company said in a statement. "We smoothly reached an agreement with the victim. We once again apologize to the victim and fans for causing concern."
