(LEAD) Seoul stocks end higher for 3rd session, Korean won hits 4-month high on eased uncertainty
By Choi Kyong-ae
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks ended higher on Monday, extending their gains to a third session, on hopes of an interim trade deal between the United States and China this month. The Korean won also climbed to a some four-month high against the U.S. dollar on increased appetite for risky assets.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) added 30.04 points, or 1.43 percent, to close at 2,130.24, the highest in almost four months. Trading volume was moderate at 470 million shares worth 5.54 trillion won (US$4.8 billion), with gainers exceeding losers 663 to 185.
The index exceeded the 2,100 level to close at 2,100.20 points on Friday for the first time since Sept. 24, 2018, when it marked 2,101.04 points.
Investor sentiment improved as investors took a positive cue from unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs data for October and the prospect of at least a partial or small-scale trade deal between the world's two biggest economies this month, analysts said.
"With no particular downside factors seen this week, investors are shifting their focus to comments by China President Xi Jinping's planned keynote speech at the Shanghai international import exhibition (from Nov. 5-10) and members of the Federal Open Market Committee," Suh Sang-young, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities Co., said.
On Sunday (local time), U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal, once finished, will be signed somewhere in the U.S. Moreover, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism that the U.S. would sign a "phase one" trade deal with China in November and that licenses would be released "very shortly" for U.S. firms to sell components to Huawei Technologies Co.
Institutions and foreigners bought a combined 531 billion won, fully offsetting individuals' stock selling valued at 513 billion won.
Tech, steel and airline stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 2.2 percent to 52,300 won, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbing 1.9 percent to 84,700 won, leading steelmaker POSCO gaining 1.6 percent to 217,000 won and national flag carrier Korean Air Lines Co. advancing 3.6 percent to 25,900 won.
Among decliners, the country's leading search engine Naver Corp. fell 1.5 percent to 164,500 won, No. 1 auto parts maker Hyundai Mobis Co. declined 0.2 percent to 242,500 won and state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. shed 0.2 percent to 25,300 won.
The local currency closed at 1,159.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.4 won from the previous session's close.
"Upbeat job data for October and a bullish run on the U.S. stock market boosted demand for risky assets," Baek Suk-hyun, an analyst at Shinhan Bank, said.
Bond prices, which move inversely to yields, closed sharply lower. The yield on three-year Treasurys rose 8.3 basis points to 1.550 percent, and the return on the benchmark five-year government bond climbed 8.5 basis points to 1.677 percent.
