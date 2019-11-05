S. Korea's FX reserves climb to record high in Oct.
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's foreign exchange reserves rose to a new high last month, but largely due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar, which pushed up the dollar value of its assets held in other currencies, central bank data showed Tuesday.
As of end-October, the country's foreign exchange reserves came to US$406.32 billion, up $3 billion from a month earlier, according to the data from the Bank of Korea (BOK).
"The rise largely stems from an increase in profit from foreign exchange assets and the dollar-equivalent value of foreign exchange reserves held in other currencies due to the weakening of the U.S. dollar," the BOK said.
In October, the dollar dropped 5 percent against the British pound and 1.9 percent against the euro, according to the central bank. The BOK does not disclose the exact proportion of its foreign exchange assets held in each currency.
Foreign exchange reserves held in foreign securities, including government and corporate bonds, came to $373.8 billion, accounting for 92 percent of the total. The amount still marked a $700-million drop from the month before.
Foreign exchange reserves also include deposits, special drawing rights, gold bullion and International Monetary Fund (IMF) reserve position.
Foreign exchange deposits surged $3.66 billion to $21.68 billion over the cited period while the country's reserve position at the IMF gained $30 million to $2.67 billion.
The country's foreign exchange reserves mark the world's ninth largest after those of China, Japan, Switzerland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and India.
bdk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
3
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
N. Korea likely seeking technical advance to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul ministry