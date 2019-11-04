S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 4, 2019
All Headlines 16:44 November 04, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.387 1.364 +2.3
3-year TB 1.550 1.467 +8.3
10-year TB 1.827 1.732 +9.5
2-year MSB 1.508 1.452 +5.6
3-year CB (AA-) 2.053 1.976 +7.7
91-day CD 1.460 1.440 +2.0
