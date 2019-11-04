N.K. seeks energy diversification ahead of winter season
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's main newspaper highlighted the country's efforts to utilize diverse energy sources ahead of the winter season as drier weather this year has likely led to a fall in hydroelectric power.
"Various projects to develop and utilize different energy sources are under way across the nation," the Rodong Sinmun said, adding that solar energy in particular makes up more than 86 percent of alternative energy sources.
North Korea is known to be heavily dependent on hydroelectric power generation.
According to data by South Korea's state statistics office, hydroelectric power accounted for more than 50 percent of North Korea's total electric power generation in 2017.
Efforts to diversify energy are seen as a way for Pyongyang to solve power shortages ahead of the winter season, when precipitation levels usually drop sharply.
In 2013, the North enacted an energy act encouraging the generation and effective use of renewable energy sources, including solar power and geothermal power.
Another article by the Rodong Sinmun also called for the use of energy-efficient facilities in factories as part of energy diversification efforts.
