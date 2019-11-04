Court rejects arrest warrants for 2 Kolon officials in new drug scandal
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- A Seoul court on Monday rejected arrest warrants for two Kolon Life Science executives accused of submitting false data on the company's new gene therapy drug, Invossa, to the authorities.
The Seoul Central District Court turned down prosecutors' request to detain the two Kolon executives, surnamed Kim and Cho, saying the evidence is insufficient to prove the need for their arrest.
Kolon Life Science, a unit of Kolon Group, initially received approval for Invossa, a cell and gene therapy for osteoarthritis, from the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety in 2017. But approval was revoked this year after the drugmaker was found to have falsely reported an ingredient used in the drug and violated labeling rules.
The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office launched an investigation into the case in June before asking for arrest warrants for Kim and Cho, who are top company officials in charges of the new drug's research and development and clinical tests, respectively. Prosecutors said the two officials had masterminded Invossa's production and approval procedures and applied charges of obstructing performance of official duties to them.
In March, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety announced that production and sales of Invossa would be halted and all drugs on the market would be recalled. In May, the drug safety agency said it would take steps to revoke the license for the drug, with formal cancellation being confirmed in early July.
In August, a Seoul court turned down a request by Kolon Life Science to suspend the government's decision to prohibit the production and sale of Invossa. The court said at that time that Invossa's safety was not fully guaranteed and its cancellation was justifiable as the original permit was based on false reporting of a key ingredient.
A key material used in Invossa came from a kidney cell instead of from cartilage as stated in the document submitted for approval, according to prosecutors and government regulators. They also suspect that the company had intentionally submitted false data to the authorities in the process of obtaining an item approval for Invossa.
Kolon Life acknowledged that a substance in the joint pain treatment drug had been mislabeled but said no one has suffered from any medical complications from the use of Invossa.
