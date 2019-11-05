(LEAD) Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to visit Seoul amid GSOMIA tensions
(ATTN: ADDS more info throughout in paras 2-4)
By Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The top U.S. diplomat for Asian affairs was set to arrive in Seoul late Tuesday for talks with South Korean officials expected to focus on a soon-to-expire military intelligence-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan.
During his three-day stay, Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior Seoul officials, including courtesy calls on Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young on Wednesday.
He is also expected to meet officials from the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae and defense ministry, such as Deputy Defense Minister Chung Suk-hwan.
"We expect that through close consultations on pending issues about the Korean Peninsula, alliance and the region, his visit will contribute to strengthening the robust South Korea-U.S. alliance," Kim In-chul, spokesman for the foreign ministry, told a regular press briefing.
His visit comes ahead of the Nov. 22 deadline for Seoul to reverse its decision to terminate the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) with Tokyo, seen also as a platform for trilateral cooperation between the United States and its two Asian allies.
Seoul announced the decision in late August after Tokyo tightened export control on goods vital to the South Korean tech industry and downgraded Seoul's status as a trading partner, in apparent protest of South Korean court rulings against Japanese companies over wartime forced labor.
Washington has publicly expressed displeasure over the decision and called for retraction so as to maintain the three-way security coordination in the region.
Stilwell recently said economic issues should not spill over into the security field, calling for both sides "to find creative solutions."
"We do of course encourage the (South) Korean side to return to this agreement, because it benefits us, benefits you, and it certainly benefits them as well," he said in Tokyo on Oct. 26.
Seoul has made it clear that it won't retract the decision unless Tokyo withdraws the economic retaliatory measures against its neighbor, asking for Washington's role to help resolve the row.
During his visit, the allies are also expected to explore ways to enhance cooperation in their regional policy initiatives -- Seoul's New Southern Policy and Washington's Indo-Pacific Strategy.
The New Southern Policy aims to deepen ties with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India. The Indo-Pacific Strategy seeks to keep the region free and open by preventing attempts at blocking the global commons, such as freedom of navigation.
Stilwell could also discuss other pending issues, including nuclear talks with North Korea and ongoing negotiations between the allies over the sharing of the cost for stationing American troops here.
His trip to Seoul is the second to last leg of his two-weeklong trip to Asia, which has included stops to Japan, Myanmar, Malaysia and Thailand. He will travel to Beijing on Thursday.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
5
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
1
(2nd LD) Salvaged chopper to be transported, rescue under way
-
2
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
3
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
4
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
5
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker