MLB fan event in Seoul postponed over payment issues
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- A fan event scheduled in Seoul with former Major League Baseball (MLB) stars on hand has been postponed indefinitely over payment issues, local organizers said Monday.
To Go Communication, the PR agency for MLB Experience in Korea, said the event, originally scheduled to run from Thursday to Sunday, has been put on hold, after Mohenic Garages, the presenting sponsor and investment partner, failed to make its due payment.
The event was put together by MLB to bring South Korean fans closer to the world's most prestigious baseball league, and a local firm, Global Entertainment Networks Inc. (GENI) E&C, was preparing to run the show here.
To Go Communication said GENI E&C will consider taking civil or criminal action against Mohenic Garages, a local automaker.
The festivities were supposed to include a home run derby featuring former stars from MLB and KBO on Saturday.
The MLB lineup was: Gary Sheffield, a nine-time All-Star and a five-time Silver Slugger with 509 career home runs; Derrek Lee, a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glove winner at first base; Jimmy Rollins, the 2007 National League MVP; and Shane Victorino, who won two World Series rings and four Gold Gloves as an outfielder.
Three autograph sessions and hours of clinics for local youth players were also scheduled.
As part of the festivities, the organizers were going to bring the 2001 World Series trophy to Seoul. It was won by the Arizona Diamondbacks, which featured South Korean closer Kim Byung-hyun.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)
