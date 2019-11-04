(LEAD) Asia-Pacific nations strike deal on RCEP trade pact
(ATTN: ADDS photos)
By Lee Chi-dong
BANGKOK, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- ASEAN member states, South Korea and five other countries reached a deal on a mega Asia-Pacific trade pact, known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Monday, effectively concluding yearslong negotiations.
The agreement involved the whole 10-member ASEAN bloc and its dialogue partners: South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand. But another participating country, India, did not join the deal.
It came at an RCEP summit held in Bangkok as part of annual regional meetings hosted by ASEAN.
"Against the backdrop of a fast-changing global environment, the completion of the RCEP negotiations will demonstrate our collective commitment to an open trade and investment environment across the region," their joint statement read.
It went on, "We are negotiating an Agreement intended to further expand and deepen regional value chains for the benefits of our businesses, including small and medium enterprises, as well as our workers, producers, and consumers."
The RCEP will significantly boost the region's future growth prospects and contribute positively to the global economy, while serving as a supporting pillar to a strong multilateral trading system and promoting development in economies across the region, according to the document.
The RCEP talks commenced in 2013. While the 15 RCEP nations have completed text-based negotiations on all 20 chapters and their market access matters, India has "significant outstanding issues, which remain unresolved," they added.
They aim to sign a formal accord in 2020. The RCEP would herald a mega economic bloc that accounts half of the world's population and one third of the total gross domestic product across the globe.
South Korea expects the RCEP deal to help accelerate its New Southern Policy aimed at improving strategic relations mainly with Southeast Asian countries.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
3
N. Korea likely seeking technical advance to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul ministry
-
4
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA