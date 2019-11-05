U.S. underscores commitment to Indo-Pacific region in new report
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, Nov. 4 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department on Monday published a new report underscoring the Trump administration's commitment to strengthening ties with countries in the Indo-Pacific region.
The report's release coincided with an announcement by ASEAN, a 10-member bloc of Southeast Asian nations, and its dialogue partners -- South Korea, China, Japan, Australia and New Zealand -- that they have reached a deal on a mega trade pact, known as the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.
The China-led RCEP is seen as a complicating factor for the Trump administration's Indo-Pacific strategy, which aims to counter Beijing's military and economic rise in the region.
"President Donald J. Trump has made U.S. engagement in the Indo-Pacific region a top priority of his Administration," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in the report, titled "A Free and Open Indo-Pacific: Advancing a Shared Vision."
He added: "As President Trump said in November 2017: 'We have been friends, partners, and allies in
the Indo-Pacific for a long, long time, and we will be friends, partners, and allies for a long time to come.'"
The 30-page report noted the strides made in the South Korea-U.S. relationship, as well as the region's efforts to enforce sanctions against North Korea.
"The United States is strengthening and deepening partnerships with countries that share our values," it said. "Our
alliances with Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea (South Korea), the Philippines, and Thailand have helped sustain peace and security for generations."
It said the U.S. Indo-Pacific vision aligns closely with South Korea's New Southern Policy, which aims to improve strategic relations mainly with Southeast Asian nations and provide local companies with more opportunities to launch businesses in the region.
The report also outlined South Korea-U.S. cooperation on expanding development aid and governance and law enforcement programming in the region, as well as on ensuring an open and secure internet free from foreign influence.
Citing cyber threats as among the most urgent transnational threats, the document said the U.S. is increasing support to its Indo-Pacific partners to defend their networks and counter "malicious cyber activities by" North Korea, China, Russia and other actors.
"The United States coordinates with like-minded partners such as Australia, India, Japan, and the Republic of Korea to build cyber capacity in the region," it said.
A section of the report detailed the U.S.'s efforts to enforce sanctions designed to compel North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program.
"The United States also works with partners on preventing the spread of nuclear weapons and other dangerous
materials," it said. "Together, we counter DPRK proliferation activities, enforce United States and U.N. Security Council sanctions, build strategic trade control frameworks, educate industry on their compliance obligations, and
strengthen the enforcement at key land, maritime, and air ports of entry."
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
"We build capacity and raise awareness on proliferation activities with governments, shipping companies, shipboard personnel, and facility personnel to ensure the safe and secure flow of legitimate international trade," the report said.
Meanwhile, South Korea-U.S. cooperation in the economic sector has produced a bilateral framework to strengthen capital markets, as well as a revised bilateral free trade agreement aiming to "protect jobs in America's auto industry, increase U.S. exports, and eliminate burdensome regulations," the report said.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
3
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
4
N. Korea likely seeking technical advance to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul ministry
-
5
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA