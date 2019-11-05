Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 5.
Korean-language dailies
-- '11-minute' conversation reaffirms need for Korea-Japan dialogue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon pulls Abe aside for 11-minute talk, finds breakthrough (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon calls for higher-level consultations, Abe hopes to seek resolutions through all measures possible (Donga llbo)
-- Moon, Abe hold surprise '11-minute' talk, agree on need for high-level consultations (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon meets Abe, proposes high-level consultations (Segye Times)
-- NIS head defies nat'l security chief's remark on N. Korea's ability to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 53 pct of respondents to Realmeter poll on presidential approval rating voted for Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- ASEAN, S. Korea among 15 nations to sign world's largest free trade deal (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon, Abe hold surprise 11-minute talk, agree to seek resolutions through dialogue (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon pulls Abe aside for talk, proposes high-level consultations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea to be struck with 'demographic disaster' in 2050 (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon, Abe manage a chat for 11 minutes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon, Abe seek resolution to trade spat (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Abe agree to resolve bilateral spat via dialogue (Korea Times)
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
3
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
4
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
5
N. Korea likely seeking technical advance to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul ministry