Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

All Headlines 07:00 November 05, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Nov. 5.

Korean-language dailies
-- '11-minute' conversation reaffirms need for Korea-Japan dialogue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Moon pulls Abe aside for 11-minute talk, finds breakthrough (Kookmin Daily)
-- Moon calls for higher-level consultations, Abe hopes to seek resolutions through all measures possible (Donga llbo)
-- Moon, Abe hold surprise '11-minute' talk, agree on need for high-level consultations (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Moon meets Abe, proposes high-level consultations (Segye Times)
-- NIS head defies nat'l security chief's remark on N. Korea's ability to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers (Chosun Ilbo)
-- 53 pct of respondents to Realmeter poll on presidential approval rating voted for Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- ASEAN, S. Korea among 15 nations to sign world's largest free trade deal (Hankyoreh)
-- Moon, Abe hold surprise 11-minute talk, agree to seek resolutions through dialogue (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon pulls Abe aside for talk, proposes high-level consultations (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korea to be struck with 'demographic disaster' in 2050 (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Moon, Abe manage a chat for 11 minutes (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon, Abe seek resolution to trade spat (Korea Herald)
-- Moon, Abe agree to resolve bilateral spat via dialogue (Korea Times)
(END)

