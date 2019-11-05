Korean-language dailies

-- '11-minute' conversation reaffirms need for Korea-Japan dialogue (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Moon pulls Abe aside for 11-minute talk, finds breakthrough (Kookmin Daily)

-- Moon calls for higher-level consultations, Abe hopes to seek resolutions through all measures possible (Donga llbo)

-- Moon, Abe hold surprise '11-minute' talk, agree on need for high-level consultations (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Moon meets Abe, proposes high-level consultations (Segye Times)

-- NIS head defies nat'l security chief's remark on N. Korea's ability to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers (Chosun Ilbo)

-- 53 pct of respondents to Realmeter poll on presidential approval rating voted for Moon (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- ASEAN, S. Korea among 15 nations to sign world's largest free trade deal (Hankyoreh)

-- Moon, Abe hold surprise 11-minute talk, agree to seek resolutions through dialogue (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon pulls Abe aside for talk, proposes high-level consultations (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korea to be struck with 'demographic disaster' in 2050 (Korea Economic Daily)

