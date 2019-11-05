(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Nov. 5)

It is regrettable to see the U.S. siding with Japan in an acute diplomatic issue between its two Asian allies. Given it was a decision South Korea made as a sovereign nation to protect its national interest in the context of the present relations with Japan amid a rising conflict over historical issues, few Koreans may believe the U.S. is acting fairly in dealing with the allies over this problem. Simply put, the decision was based on Seoul's conclusion that extending the GSOMIA was not in the national interest at the moment. It reflected the South's judgment that bilateral security cooperation with Japan was not possible ― and only tricky ― as long as it remains unrepentant about what it did to Koreans during the 1910-45 colonial period.