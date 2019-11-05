(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Nov. 5)

Various types of heath care services based on bio data are actively being developed across the world. For instance, advanced economies like the United States, the European Union and Japan are proactively helping foster industries by allowing companies to utilize their customers' personal medical, financial and communication records. In Korea, however, such promising industries cannot get off the ground in the face of a myriad of regulations and a lack of appropriate laws. If the current situation continues, we may never see such services by Google in this country.