Tuesday's weather forecast

November 05, 2019

SEOUL, Nov. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 18/09 Cloudy 0

Incheon 17/10 Cloudy 0

Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 0

Cheongju 19/08 Cloudy 0

Daejeon 19/06 Sunny 0

Chuncheon 17/05 Cloudy 0

Gangneung 22/10 Sunny 0

Jeonju 19/09 Sunny 20

Gwangju 20/10 Sunny 0

Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 0

Daegu 20/07 Sunny 10

Busan 21/11 Sunny 0

