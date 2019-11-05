Tuesday's weather forecast
All Headlines 09:02 November 05, 2019
SEOUL, Nov. 05 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 18/09 Cloudy 0
Incheon 17/10 Cloudy 0
Suwon 18/07 Cloudy 0
Cheongju 19/08 Cloudy 0
Daejeon 19/06 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 17/05 Cloudy 0
Gangneung 22/10 Sunny 0
Jeonju 19/09 Sunny 20
Gwangju 20/10 Sunny 0
Jeju 20/14 Cloudy 0
Daegu 20/07 Sunny 10
Busan 21/11 Sunny 0
(END)
