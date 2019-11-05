Seoul stocks open higher on U.S. gains
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Tuesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, amid expectations of an interim trade deal between the United States and China this month.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.73 point, or 0.03 percent, to reach 2,130.97 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
The main index ended in the positive territory in the past three sessions in a row on optimism that the world's two largest economies may reach a small-scale deal on their yearlong trade dispute.
Foreigners continued to buy local stocks, but institutional selling kept the index from rising further.
Investors are shifting their focus to the upcoming meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping. They are expected to meet in the U.S. to sign the first phase of a trade deal between the world's two largest economies in coming weeks, analysts said.
Tech, steel and auto stocks led gains.
Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.2 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbed 0.1 percent, leading steelmaker POSCO gained 1.2 percent, and No. 2 carmaker Kia Motors Corp. was up 0.6 percent.
Among decliners, the country's leading search engine Naver Corp. fell 0.1 percent. No. 1 logistics firm CJ Logistics Corp. shed 0.6 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,160.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 1.10 won from Monday's close,
