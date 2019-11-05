LG files suit against Hisense over TV patent
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has filed a patent infringement suit against China's Hisense in the United States to protect its TV technologies.
LG said it filed complaints against American and Chinese branches of Hisense in a district court in California, claiming most of the Chinese firm's TVs sold in the U.S infringed upon its four TV patents.
The world's No. 2 TV maker said the TV patents are related to technologies aimed at improving user interface and speeding up data transfer speeds in wireless environments.
Hisense is the world's fourth-largest TV maker by volume, with slightly more than 7 percent of the global market last year, according to market researcher IHS Markit. The Chinese company has a strong presence on its home turf and has expanded its share in the U.S. and Europe.
