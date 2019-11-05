Go to Contents Go to Navigation

LG files suit against Hisense over TV patent

All Headlines 10:21 November 05, 2019

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, Nov. 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korean electronics maker LG Electronics Inc. said Tuesday it has filed a patent infringement suit against China's Hisense in the United States to protect its TV technologies.

LG said it filed complaints against American and Chinese branches of Hisense in a district court in California, claiming most of the Chinese firm's TVs sold in the U.S infringed upon its four TV patents.

The world's No. 2 TV maker said the TV patents are related to technologies aimed at improving user interface and speeding up data transfer speeds in wireless environments.

Hisense is the world's fourth-largest TV maker by volume, with slightly more than 7 percent of the global market last year, according to market researcher IHS Markit. The Chinese company has a strong presence on its home turf and has expanded its share in the U.S. and Europe.

Visitors to an electronics shop in Seoul look at LG Electronics Inc.'s OLED TVs in this photo provided by the company on Oct. 29, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

