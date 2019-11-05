Hanwha Eages re-sign Australian pitcher Saupold
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The South Korean baseball club Hanwha Eagles announced Tuesday they've re-signed Australian right-hander Warwick Saupold.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) team said Saupold, 29, has agreed to a new one-year deal worth US$1.3 million -- $900,000 in guaranteed salary, $300,000 in signing bonus and $100,000 in incentives.
Saupold made $1 million in 2019, his first season in the KBO.
Saupold went 12-11 with a 3.51 in 31 starts. He ranked second in the KBO with 192 1/3 innings pitched.
Saupold recently took himself off the Australian national team for the Premier12 tournament, which doubles as a qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Australia is paired with South Korea in Group C of the 12-nation competition, and the two countries are scheduled to square off in Seoul on Wednesday.
An Eagles official said Saupold has no injuries to speak of and wanted to rest in the offseason.
He's scheduled to undergo a physical with the Eagles next month to finalize his new deal.
