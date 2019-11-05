SM Entertainment joins hands with U.S. entertainment agency
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's biggest music label SM Entertainment has joined hands with a U.S. entertainment giant to support its artists' global activities, the Korean company said Tuesday.
SM Entertainment, home to NCT 127, SuperM and EXO, said it signed a deal with the U.S.-based Creative Artists Agency, or CAA, in Los Angeles on Oct. 17 (U.S. time).
CAA is the biggest sports and entertainment agency in the United States, representing Beyonce, Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey.
Under the partnership, CAA and SM Entertainment will work together on performances, television production and advertising of the latter's artists in the United States.
"We believe that SuperM and NCT 127 will expand further to the global market together with CAA," Lee Soo-man, founder and executive producer of SM Entertainment, was quoted as saying.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
4
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
5
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
1
(2nd LD) N.K. rejects dialogue offer, insists on discussing Mount Kumgang issue in writing
-
2
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
3
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
4
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
5
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
1
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
2
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
3
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
4
N. Korea likely seeking technical advance to fire ICBMs from mobile launchers: Seoul ministry
-
5
(2nd LD) Salvaged chopper to be transported, rescue under way