State-run think tank cuts S. Korea's growth outlook
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean state-run think tank on Tuesday lowered the country's growth outlook for the year, citing global economic uncertainties and weak consumption.
The Korea Institute of Finance (KIF) estimated South Korea's economic growth rate at 1.9 percent for the year, down from its earlier projection of 2.1 percent in August and 2.4 percent in May.
The downward revision of the growth outlook is the latest following a series of reductions by the Bank of Korea and the finance ministry.
The Bank of Korea forecast that Asia's fourth-largest economy would grow 2.2 percent this year, citing weak exports and still slackened private spending.
The central bank had originally estimated Asia's fourth-largest economy would expand 2.6 percent, but it slashed its growth outlook to 2.5 percent in April then again to 2.2 percent in July.
KIF said continued uncertainties in the Sino-American trade tussle, along with the flagging construction sector, remain a major hold-down factor for Asia's fourth-largest economy.
The country's exports reached an all-time high of over US$605 billion last year but have been on a steady decline since December.
Still, the think tank cautiously painted a rosy picture for the economy, adding that the lackluster economic cycle may be bottoming out on the back of expected momentum for recovery in global trade and a rebound in the chipmaking industry hit the hardest by the U.S.-China trade war.
jwc@yna.co.kr

