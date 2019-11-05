Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- The Army said Tuesday it has suspended the operation of Surion choppers, after one helicopter made an emergency landing due to signs of a malfunction during military operations.
On Monday, the Surion chopper made "a preventive landing" at a military airbase in Yanggu, Gangwon Province, while taking part in military operations to ensure safety after unusual signs, including a slight vibration, were detected.
"Though there were no problems in the safety of crew members and the helicopter, we, as a preemptive measure, instructed that the type of the helicopter be grounded as of 9 p.m. on Monday," the Army said in a statement, adding that an investigation into the exact cause of those signs is under way.
Currently, the Army operates around 110 Surion choppers.
"After looking into what caused such issues, we will carry out necessary inspection steps into all units and then decide when to resume its operations," an Army officer noted.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)
