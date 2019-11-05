LS Cable, KEPCO commercialize superconducting cables for power transmission
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- LS Cable & System Ltd., South Korea's leading wire and cable manufacturer, said Tuesday it has successfully commercialized superconducting cables.
The latest achievement makes South Korea the first country in the world, ahead of Japan and the United States, to commercialize superconducting cables, the company claimed.
Superconducting cables can transmit five to 10 times the electrical power of traditional copper cables at lower voltage. Such products also don't require transformers, allowing electricity suppliers to reduce the space of power substations.
LS Cable said superconducting cables will be especially useful in downtown areas where power usage has been surging. With state-run utility firm Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEPCO), the cable manufacturer said it plans to explore the global superconducting wire market.
LS Cable became the world's fourth company to develop superconducting cables in 2004. It also developed 80-kV direct current (DC) superconducting cables in 2013.
