Gov't to spend 36 bln won to contain spread of African swine fever
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- South Korea announced a decision Tuesday to earmark an emergency budget of over 36 billion won (US$31 million) to prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF) as it has confirmed more cases of wild boars infected with the virus.
The Cabinet meeting approved an infusion of 25.5 billion won from a special purpose reserve fund into quarantine efforts to prevent additional outbreaks of ASF, according to the Ministry of Environment.
With provincial governments set to spend 10.8 billion won on the quarantine efforts, a total of 36.3 billion won will be pumped into the national campaign to eradicate the highly contagious pig disease, the ministry explained.
The planned input of an emergency fund has been made public, as South Korea has confirmed 14 cases of ASF at local pig farms since Sept. 17, when the country confirmed its first case of the deadly hog disease at a farm near the border with North Korea.
So far, all reported cases have been in areas bordering the North. A wild boar found dead near the border tested positive for ASF on Saturday, bringing the number of such cases to 20.
South Korea has begun to mobilize hundreds of soldiers and civilians to hunt down wild boars near the border to try to contain the spread of ASF.
Local autonomous governments have spent their own money to set up fences and buy traps for wild boars but recently began to complain of funding shortages due to the steady outbreak of new ASF cases.
The central and provincial governments plan to spend 10.9 billion won to set up double fences surrounding the areas where ASF cases have been reported, while setting aside 8.7 billion won to erect fences along the border areas to block southward movements of wild boars.
The remaining 16.7 billion won will be spent on rewards for those who capture wild boars, the installation of wild boar traps and the incineration of dead wild boars, the ministry said.
