KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-1
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Tuesday's closing prices (KRW) of
KOSPI 200 stocks traded on the main Korea Stock Exchange.
Yuhan 221,000 UP 1,000
SLCORP 20,500 UP 50
SAMYANGHOLDINGS 65,200 DN 100
ShinhanGroup 43,450 UP 650
HITEJINRO 29,450 DN 100
CJ LOGISTICS 162,500 DN 1,000
L&L 13,600 UP 1,800
BoryungPharm 14,550 UP 50
SKNetworks 6,020 UP 30
SBC 16,650 DN 150
TONGYANG 1,445 DN 10
DongkukStlMill 6,070 DN 20
Hyundai M&F INS 26,850 UP 550
Daesang 21,650 DN 150
DOOSAN 76,000 DN 300
DaelimInd 93,900 UP 800
HANKOOK TECHNOLOGY G ROUP13800 UP350
KiaMtr 42,800 UP 300
HankookShellOil 335,000 DN 4,000
BukwangPharm 15,000 DN 150
ILJIN MATERIALS 39,900 UP 300
TaekwangInd 1,107,000 UP 1,000
SsangyongCement 5,850 UP 70
KAL 26,250 UP 350
YUNGJIN PHARM 5,550 UP 70
LG Corp. 72,200 UP 1,300
SsangyongMtr 2,365 UP 40
NamyangDairy 472,000 DN 1,500
LOTTE Fine Chem 46,400 DN 400
HYUNDAI STEEL 32,650 UP 400
Shinsegae 240,000 0
Nongshim 251,500 UP 500
SGBC 38,400 DN 450
Hyosung 80,600 DN 100
LOTTE 37,000 UP 150
AK Holdings 32,700 UP 150
Binggrae 55,600 DN 500
GCH Corp 20,900 DN 100
LotteChilsung 138,000 0
HyundaiMtr 125,000 UP 1,000
