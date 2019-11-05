KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-2
AmoreG 87,400 DN 200
HYUNDAIGREENFOOD 11,350 DN 150
POSCO 219,000 UP 2,000
SPC SAMLIP 93,900 UP 900
SAMSUNG SDS 202,000 DN 2,500
KOREA AEROSPACE 38,500 DN 150
KUMHOTIRE 4,305 UP 15
Donga Socio Holdings 92,400 DN 300
SK hynix 85,100 UP 400
Youngpoong 636,000 DN 9,000
HyundaiEng&Const 45,350 UP 950
SamsungF&MIns 227,500 UP 3,000
HANALL BIOPHARMA 33,300 UP 350
Kogas 39,700 DN 150
Hanwha 24,600 UP 50
DB HiTek 17,400 UP 150
CJ 92,100 UP 2,900
JWPHARMA 30,200 UP 400
LGInt 15,600 DN 150
ORION Holdings 18,250 DN 250
KISWire 22,150 0
LotteFood 441,000 DN 3,000
NEXENTIRE 9,820 0
CHONGKUNDANG 95,500 DN 400
KCC 239,500 UP 500
DB INSURANCE 52,300 UP 300
SamsungElec 52,700 UP 400
NHIS 12,900 UP 50
SK Discovery 23,250 DN 250
LS 49,200 UP 950
GC Corp 124,500 DN 1,000
GS E&C 32,750 UP 1,100
HANIL HYUNDAI CEMENT 32,900 UP 750
SAMSUNG SDI CO.,LTD. 235,000 UP 2,000
KPIC 118,500 DN 1,000
MIRAE ASSET DAEWOO 7,590 UP 170
SKC 46,000 DN 1,100
GS Retail 38,950 UP 300
Ottogi 577,000 UP 1,000
IlyangPharm 22,350 UP 50
