KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-3
DaeduckElec 10,550 0
MERITZ SECU 4,540 DN 70
HtlShilla 79,700 DN 700
Hanmi Science 44,750 0
SamsungElecMech 115,000 UP 1,000
Hanssem 64,300 0
KSOE 122,000 UP 500
Hanwha Chem 16,750 UP 150
OCI 64,700 UP 500
LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,600 UP 1,150
KorZinc 442,500 UP 4,500
SamsungHvyInd 7,340 UP 60
SYC 49,350 DN 100
HyundaiMipoDock 42,950 UP 400
IS DONGSEO 33,250 UP 50
S-Oil 101,500 UP 500
LG Innotek 123,000 UP 500
LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,000 UP 1,000
HYUNDAI WIA 51,100 DN 200
KumhoPetrochem 74,600 UP 800
Mobis 246,500 UP 4,000
HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,350 DN 350
HDC HOLDINGS 12,400 UP 350
S-1 97,300 UP 700
Hanchem 92,500 DN 1,400
DWS 31,950 DN 1,500
UNID 47,650 UP 50
KEPCO 25,250 DN 50
SamsungSecu 34,950 UP 100
SKTelecom 238,000 UP 2,000
S&T MOTIV 45,000 UP 200
HyundaiElev 77,000 UP 2,000
AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,250 DN 300
Hanon Systems 11,800 0
SK 267,500 DN 500
DAEKYO 6,380 DN 20
GKL 21,750 DN 250
Handsome 29,600 UP 50
WJ COWAY 94,100 UP 1,700
LOTTE SHOPPING 130,500 UP 500
