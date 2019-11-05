DaeduckElec 10,550 0

MERITZ SECU 4,540 DN 70

HtlShilla 79,700 DN 700

Hanmi Science 44,750 0

SamsungElecMech 115,000 UP 1,000

Hanssem 64,300 0

KSOE 122,000 UP 500

Hanwha Chem 16,750 UP 150

OCI 64,700 UP 500

LSINDUSTRIALSYSTEMS 50,600 UP 1,150

KorZinc 442,500 UP 4,500

SamsungHvyInd 7,340 UP 60

SYC 49,350 DN 100

HyundaiMipoDock 42,950 UP 400

IS DONGSEO 33,250 UP 50

S-Oil 101,500 UP 500

LG Innotek 123,000 UP 500

LOTTE CHEMICAL Corp 221,000 UP 1,000

HYUNDAI WIA 51,100 DN 200

KumhoPetrochem 74,600 UP 800

Mobis 246,500 UP 4,000

HANWHA AEROSPACE 37,350 DN 350

HDC HOLDINGS 12,400 UP 350

S-1 97,300 UP 700

Hanchem 92,500 DN 1,400

DWS 31,950 DN 1,500

UNID 47,650 UP 50

KEPCO 25,250 DN 50

SamsungSecu 34,950 UP 100

SKTelecom 238,000 UP 2,000

S&T MOTIV 45,000 UP 200

HyundaiElev 77,000 UP 2,000

AEKYUNG INDUSTRIAL 28,250 DN 300

Hanon Systems 11,800 0

SK 267,500 DN 500

DAEKYO 6,380 DN 20

GKL 21,750 DN 250

Handsome 29,600 UP 50

WJ COWAY 94,100 UP 1,700

LOTTE SHOPPING 130,500 UP 500

(MORE)