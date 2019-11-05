KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-4
IBK 12,200 UP 100
KorElecTerm 47,200 UP 550
NamhaeChem 8,580 UP 80
DONGSUH 17,700 DN 300
BGF 5,760 UP 100
SamsungEng 19,000 UP 250
SAMSUNG C&T 103,500 DN 500
PanOcean 4,450 DN 30
SAMSUNG CARD 34,200 UP 100
CheilWorldwide 24,500 DN 150
KT 26,550 DN 100
SHINSEGAE INTERNATIO NAL212000 UP4500
LG Uplus 13,550 UP 350
SAMSUNG LIFE 72,800 UP 700
KT&G 100,500 DN 1,500
DHICO 5,850 DN 20
LG Display 14,550 UP 750
Kangwonland 30,350 DN 900
NAVER 161,500 DN 3,000
Kakao 148,500 UP 2,000
NCsoft 549,000 UP 10,000
DSME 29,150 UP 50
DSINFRA 5,610 UP 70
DWEC 4,740 UP 185
Donga ST 103,500 0
POSCO INTERNATIONAL 18,550 DN 150
CJ CheilJedang 245,500 UP 6,500
DongwonF&B 216,000 DN 500
KEPCO KPS 33,600 DN 150
LGH&H 1,258,000 DN 2,000
LGCHEM 321,500 UP 6,500
KEPCO E&C 21,050 UP 150
HYUNDAIHOMESHOP 85,600 DN 500
HALLA HOLDINGS 42,750 DN 200
HYUNDAI ROTEM 16,700 UP 600
LGELECTRONICS 68,300 UP 1,200
Celltrion 197,500 DN 1,000
Huchems 22,200 DN 300
DAEWOONG PHARM 144,000 DN 500
HYUNDAIDEPTST 75,400 DN 300
