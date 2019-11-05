KOSPI 200 Closing Price List-5
KIH 71,300 UP 300
LOTTE Himart 30,750 UP 50
GS 50,500 UP 500
CJ CGV 35,550 DN 50
HYUNDAILIVART 14,700 DN 50
LIG Nex1 33,300 DN 150
FILA KOREA 60,200 DN 1,100
HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,500 UP 2,500
HANAFINANCIALGR 35,550 UP 850
HANWHA LIFE 2,350 UP 45
AMOREPACIFIC 202,000 UP 6,000
LF 19,650 DN 350
FOOSUNG 8,090 DN 290
JW HOLDINGS 6,540 UP 80
SK Innovation 161,000 UP 500
POONGSAN 21,550 UP 350
KBFinancialGroup 43,950 UP 750
Hansae 18,750 DN 250
LG HAUSYS 59,700 UP 300
Youngone Corp 35,850 DN 1,400
KOLON IND 47,150 DN 650
HanmiPharm 336,500 UP 1,000
BNK Financial Group 7,070 UP 110
emart 116,500 DN 4,000
지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 50 UP2900
KOLMAR KOREA 47,750 UP 200
CUCKOO 103,500 DN 1,500
COSMAX 82,400 UP 2,600
MANDO 35,800 DN 550
SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 399,500 DN 1,500
INNOCEAN 66,400 DN 1,600
Doosan Bobcat 32,800 UP 1,000
Netmarble 91,800 0
HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S351000 UP7000
ORION 110,000 DN 2,000
BGF Retail 188,500 UP 1,500
SKCHEM 51,000 UP 100
HDC-OP 32,550 UP 700
HYOSUNG HEAVY 27,950 DN 50
WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 0
