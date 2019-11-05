KIH 71,300 UP 300

LOTTE Himart 30,750 UP 50

GS 50,500 UP 500

CJ CGV 35,550 DN 50

HYUNDAILIVART 14,700 DN 50

LIG Nex1 33,300 DN 150

FILA KOREA 60,200 DN 1,100

HYUNDAIGLOVIS 156,500 UP 2,500

HANAFINANCIALGR 35,550 UP 850

HANWHA LIFE 2,350 UP 45

AMOREPACIFIC 202,000 UP 6,000

LF 19,650 DN 350

FOOSUNG 8,090 DN 290

JW HOLDINGS 6,540 UP 80

SK Innovation 161,000 UP 500

POONGSAN 21,550 UP 350

KBFinancialGroup 43,950 UP 750

Hansae 18,750 DN 250

LG HAUSYS 59,700 UP 300

Youngone Corp 35,850 DN 1,400

KOLON IND 47,150 DN 650

HanmiPharm 336,500 UP 1,000

BNK Financial Group 7,070 UP 110

emart 116,500 DN 4,000

지HANKOOK TIRE & TEC HNOLOGY358 50 UP2900

KOLMAR KOREA 47,750 UP 200

CUCKOO 103,500 DN 1,500

COSMAX 82,400 UP 2,600

MANDO 35,800 DN 550

SAMSUNG BIOLOGICS 399,500 DN 1,500

INNOCEAN 66,400 DN 1,600

Doosan Bobcat 32,800 UP 1,000

Netmarble 91,800 0

HYUNDAI HEAVY INDUST RIES HOLDI NG S351000 UP7000

ORION 110,000 DN 2,000

BGF Retail 188,500 UP 1,500

SKCHEM 51,000 UP 100

HDC-OP 32,550 UP 700

HYOSUNG HEAVY 27,950 DN 50

WooriFinancialGroup 12,100 0

(END)