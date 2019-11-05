Seoul stocks hit 6-month high on Sino-American trade deal, Korean won up
SEOUL, Nov. 5 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks extended their gains to a fourth day to close at a six-month high Tuesday amid optimism the United States and China are inching toward an interim trade deal. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.40 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 2,142.64, the highest in nearly six months. Trading volume was moderate at 394 million shares worth 5.04 trillion won (US$4.8 billion), with gainers exceeding losers 503 to 322.
Investors are upbeat over the prospect of at least a partial trade deal between the world's two biggest economies. If the first phase of a trade deal is signed in the U.S. in the coming weeks, it will further boost the KOSPI index, analysts said.
"The local bourse suffered a choppy session in the morning due to profit-taking but turned upward on news that China's stock market rallied on hopes for a trade deal with the U.S.," said Lee Young-kon, an analyst at Hana Financial Investment Corp.
On Sunday (local time), U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal, once finished, will be signed somewhere in the U.S. Moreover, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross expressed optimism that the U.S. would sign a "phase one" trade deal with China in November and that licenses would be released "very shortly" for U.S. firms to sell components to Huawei Technologies Co.
Investors also await comments by members of the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) throughout this week to take a cue in reorganizing their investment portfolios.
Foreign investors bought a net 330 billion won worth of stocks. But institutions and individuals sold a combined 350 billion won worth of stocks.
Tech, auto and steel stocks led gains, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rising 0.8 percent to a 52-week high of 52,700 won and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. climbing 0.5 percent to a yearly high of 85,100 won on hopes for a turnaround in the sector.
Leading steelmaker POSCO gained 0.9 percent to 219,000 won, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. advanced 0.8 percent to 125,000 won.
Among decliners, the country's leading search engine Naver Corp. fell 1.8 percent to 161,500 won, state-run utility Korea Electric Power Corp. declined 0.2 percent to 25,250 won, and dominant tobacco company KT&G Corp. shed 1.5 percent to 100,500 won.
The local currency continued to gain against the dollar, closing at 1,157.50 won Tuesday, up 1.7 won from Monday's close. In the previous session, the won rose 6.4 won to 1,159.20.
(END)
-
1
(Yonhap Interview) GOT7 is 'flattered, nervous' ahead of sexy concept album's release
-
2
Seoul court overturns ruling against Korean man over Obama threat
-
3
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
4
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
5
Fine dust blankets much of Korea for 2nd consecutive day
-
1
Trump claimed S. Korea was 'major abuser,' had to pay $60 bln to U.S.: memoir
-
2
(LEAD) Ruling party chief says he feels heavy responsibility for ex-minister row
-
3
(2nd LD) 3 bodies found at crash scene of chopper near Dokdo islets
-
4
(News Focus) N. Korea adds another new short-range weapon to arsenal
-
5
(LEAD) 2 bodies retrieved in Dokdo chopper crash transported to Ulleung Island
-
1
(2nd LD) Salvaged chopper to be transported, rescue under way
-
2
Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
3
(News Focus) U.S. raises pressure on S. Korea to reverse decision to end GSOMIA
-
4
(LEAD) Search efforts for crashed chopper resume
-
5
U.S. spy aircraft on missions over East Sea: aviation tracker