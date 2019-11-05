Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Moon to meet Asia-Pacific news agency chiefs this week
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in is scheduled to meet heads of news agencies in the Asia-Pacific region this week, his office said Tuesday, amid expectations that he will explain the government's peace efforts with North Korea.
Moon will meet Yonhap News CEO Cho Sung-boo as well as representatives of 32 news agencies from 28 countries in the region, including China's Xinhua News Agency, Japan's Kyodo News and the Information Telegraph Agency of Russia (Itar-Tass), according to Cheong Wa Dae.
-----------------
(LEAD) Top U.S. diplomat for Asia to visit Seoul amid GSOMIA tensions
SEOUL -- The top U.S. diplomat for Asian affairs was set to arrive in Seoul late Tuesday for talks with South Korean officials expected to focus on a soon-to-expire military intelligence-sharing pact between South Korea and Japan.
During his three-day stay, Assistant Secretary of State David Stilwell is scheduled to hold a series of meetings with senior Seoul officials, including courtesy calls on Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and First Vice Foreign Minister Cho Sei-young on Wednesday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Aekyung, HDC seen as front-runners in race to take over Asiana Airlines
SEOUL -- Two consortia led by cosmetics-to-airline conglomerate Aekyung Group and construction firm Hyundai Development Co. (HDC) will be major competitors in the final auction for a stake in Asiana Airlines Inc., industry sources said Tuesday.
A 31 percent stake in Asiana Airlines has been up for sale, and lead manager Credit Suisse will receive final bids from potential investors by 5 p.m. on Thursday.
-----------------
American ace Josh Lindblom wins top pitching award in S. Korean baseball
SEOUL -- American right-hander Josh Lindblom was named winner of the top pitching award in South Korean professional baseball on Tuesday for the second straight year.
The Doosan Bears' ace became the first back-to-back recipient of the Choi Dong-won Award, an annual prize named after the late former pitcher in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO).
-----------------
Seoul to offer talks to N. Korea again over Mount Kumgang issue: source
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to propose working-level talks with North Korea again to discuss the fate of a long-suspended joint tour program to Mount Kumgang in the communist nation, a government source said Tuesday.
South Korea made a dialogue offer last week in a counterproposal to North Korea's demand that Seoul remove all of its long-abandoned facilities from the mountain resort. But North Korea rejected the offer the next day, insisting on discussing the matter in writing.
-----------------
Seoul stocks hit 6-month high on Sino-American trade deal, Korean won up
SEOUL -- Seoul stocks extended their gains to a fourth day to close at a six-month high Tuesday amid optimism the United States and China are inching toward an interim trade deal. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 12.40 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 2,142.64, the highest in nearly six months. Trading volume was moderate at 394 million shares worth 5.04 trillion won (US$4.8 billion), with gainers exceeding losers 503 to 322.
-----------------
Gov't to spend 36 bln won to contain spread of African swine fever
SEOUL -- South Korea announced a decision Tuesday to earmark an emergency budget of over 36 billion won (US$31 million) to prevent the spread of African swine fever (ASF) as it has confirmed more cases of wild boars infected with the virus.
The Cabinet meeting approved an infusion of 25.5 billion won from a special purpose reserve fund into quarantine efforts to prevent additional outbreaks of ASF, according to the Ministry of Environment.
-----------------
Asia-Pacific trade deal to improve S. Korea's exports environment: minister
SEOUL -- A mega Asia-Pacific trade pact will improve South Korea's exports environment, the country's industry ministry said Tuesday.
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) will improve South Korean companies' access to markets in the region, according to Sung Yun-mo, minister of trade, industry and energy, in a meeting with officials and business leaders.
-----------------
Top U.S. negotiator in defense cost talks to visit S. Korea
SEOUL -- The top U.S. negotiator in defense cost-sharing talks with South Korea was set to arrive in Seoul on Tuesday, apparently to gauge public sentiment here over the allies' hardball negotiations, a foreign ministry official said.
During his stay until Friday, James DeHart of the State Department is expected to attend an unofficial dinner meeting with foreign ministry officials, meet journalists and hold talks with members of the National Assembly, the official said.
-----------------
Army suspends operation of Surion choppers following unusual signs
SEOUL -- The Army said Tuesday it has suspended the operation of Surion choppers, after one helicopter made an emergency landing due to signs of a malfunction during military operations.
On Monday, the Surion chopper made "a preventive landing" at a military airbase in Yanggu, Gangwon Province, while taking part in military operations to ensure safety after unusual signs, including a slight vibration, were detected.
-----------------
First online 'pansori' work to debut on YouTube this week
SEOUL -- A new form of cultural content combining a novel, Korean traditional music and video will be introduced to cyberspace this week, a South Korean public organization said Tuesday.
The Seoul Foundation for Arts and Culture (SFAC), a nonprofit public organization established by the Seoul metropolitan government, said its first online "pansori" featuring Korean classical music, literature and visual arts will be unveiled on YouTube on Friday.
