S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 5, 2019

All Headlines 16:31 November 05, 2019

Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)

1-year TB 1.371 1.387 -1.6

3-year TB 1.522 1.550 -2.8

10-year TB 1.817 1.827 -1.0

2-year MSB 1.485 1.508 -2.3

3-year CB (AA-) 2.026 2.053 -2.7

91-day CD 1.490 1.460 +3.0

(END)

