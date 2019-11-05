S. Korean Bond Yields on Nov. 5, 2019
All Headlines 16:31 November 05, 2019
Today (%) Previous Session(%) Change (BP)
1-year TB 1.371 1.387 -1.6
3-year TB 1.522 1.550 -2.8
10-year TB 1.817 1.827 -1.0
2-year MSB 1.485 1.508 -2.3
3-year CB (AA-) 2.026 2.053 -2.7
91-day CD 1.490 1.460 +3.0
(END)
